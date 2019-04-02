easyJet outlines Brexit strategy

easyJet outlined (01-Apr-2019) its Brexit strategy and outlook. Highlights include:

easyJet continues to make progress in its European ownership requirements (excluding UK shareholders) and has now reached 49.92%;

shareholders) and has now reached 49.92%; The EU Parliament passed its air connectivity legislation, which together with the UK's confirmation that it pass reciprocal legislation, ensures easyJet operations will remain unchanged.

easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren commented: "We are operationally well prepared for Brexit... For the second half [of FY2018/19] we are seeing softness in both the UK and Europe, which we believe comes from macroeconomic uncertainty and many unanswered questions surrounding Brexit which are together driving weaker customer demand. We are rolling out further initiatives to support our trading and are making significant progress in our Operational Resilience Programme, which is designed to make the easyJet flying experience better for our customers over the summer". [more - original PR]