easyJet outlines Brexit preparations, with pan-European group strucutre

easyJet stated (24-Jun-2020) the carrier is well prepared for the UK's departure from the EU and has been structured as a pan-European airline group of three airlines each based in Austria, Switzerland and the UK, since Mar-2019. easyJet has made good proves in meeting the EU ownership requirements and approximately 47% of its equity capital is owned by qualifying nationals. In the event the UK were to leave the EU without a deal and if the European ownership of easyJet falls below 50%, easyJet could invoke the provisions within its articles of association which allow for suspension of rights to attend and vote at shareholder meetings or sale of shares by non qualifying nationals to qualifying nationals. Having started Brexit preparations early and with contingency plans in place, the Group is confident that easyJet operations will not be materially affected. [more - original PR]