easyJet outlines Brexit contingencies, including potential removal of UK shareholder rights

easyJet outlined (22-Jan-2019) the following Brexit strategies ahead of the UK's planned exit from the EU on 29-Mar-2019:

130 aircraft registered in Austria ;

; Spare parts pool in the EU27 increased;

Crew licences transferred.

In order to remain owned and controlled by European Economic Area (EEA) qualifying nationals, as required by EU regulations, easyJet has also set out a number of options, including the use of the provisions contained in its articles of association to permit it to suspend rights to attend and vote at shareholders meetings and/or forcing the sale of shares owned by non qualifying nationals. easyJet has increased its ownership by qualifying EEA (excluding UK) nationals to around 49%. [more - original PR]