easyJet opens new seasonal base at Faro Airport

easyJet opened (16-Jun-2021) a new base at Faro Airport on 16-Jun-2021, creating more than 100 jobs in the Algavre region. The seasonal base will operate between March and October, with three A320 family aircraft allocated to operate on 21 routes. easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren stated: "We are in the process of recovery, and opening this seasonal base allows us to respond positively to the resilient and growing demand that is expected across Europe over the summer months". [more - original PR]