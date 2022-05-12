easyJet, Neos partner for connecting services between Italy, US and Dominican Republic

easyJet announced (11-May-2022) a partnership with Neos to improve connectivity between Italy's southern regions and the main non-European markets served by Neos. From 16-Jun-2022, easyJet will provide connecting services from Catania, Naples and Palermo to Neos' passengers departing for New York JFK and Santo Domingo, with a stopover at Milan Malpensa. The partnership will initially operate as a trial phase to validate and improve integration and flow exchange processes between easyJet and Neos, with plans to extend the collaboration to other routes and destinations in future. [more - original PR]