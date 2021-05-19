19-May-2021 6:17 AM
easyJet launches new coronavirus Travel Hub
easyJet launched (18-May-2021) a new coronavirus Travel Hub on its website, with a live travel map detailing latest country requirements, information on testing resources, and more for travellers across Europe. The hub is Powered by Smartvel, and provides the most up to date information about travel requirements and aims to help customers get inspired and offers more peace of mind and confidence to book their next service. [more - original PR]