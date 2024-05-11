Loading
easyJet lagging Wizz Air and Ryanair in COVID-19 recovery

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'easyJet, Official Eurovision Airline, does not match LCC rivals' Euro-vision', stated (10-May-2024) easyJet lags behind Wizz Air and Ryanair in the number of countries served and in its post-pandemic capacity recovery. Ryanair is comfortably the biggest European LCC by seats, with more than twice easyJet's capacity, but Wizz Air's network has the highest country count. Both Ryanair and Wizz Air have led the post-pandemic capacity recovery across their networks. [more - CAPA Analysis]

