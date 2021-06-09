easyJet inaugurates new Malaga Airport seasonal base

easyJet inaugurated (08-Jun-2021) a new seasonal base at Malaga Airport on 01-Jun-2021, which will allow the carrier to better respond to an increase in demand due to different European countries progressively reopening for tourism. The new base is easyJet's third in Spain after Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca. With three aircraft based at the airport, the airline will create approximately 100 new direct jobs, including pilots and crew, all of them employed under local contracts in line with Spanish legislation. easyJet now bases 12 aircraft in Spain, where it employees on more than 400 individuals under local contracts. [more - original PR]