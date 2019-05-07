Become a CAPA Member
7-May-2019 9:09 AM

easyJet handles more than 61m pax from Berlin since 2004, now the largest airline in Berlin

easyJet marked (06-May-2019) 15 years of operations in Berlin. Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH reported the following operational highlights for the carrier:

  • easyJet's first Berlin services were from Berlin Schönefeld Airport to London Luton and Liverpool on 28-Apr-2004. The airline commenced Berlin Tegel Airport services in 2018;
  • More than 61 million passengers handled over the past 15 years, including more than 10 million in the past year;
  • 35 based aircraft across Tegel and Schönefeld;
  • 90 routes across both airports, representing a market share of more than 30% and making easyJet the largest airline in the German capital;
  • In 2018, passenger numbers increased 60% year-on-year to 5.6 million p/a with the commencement of operations at Tegel;
  • Supporting 1500 directly employed staff;
  • All employees are employed with local German contracts and, in recognition of their unions, in full compliance with national laws. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - German]

