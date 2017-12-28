easyJet forecasts milestones for 2018

easyJet forecast (27-Dec-2017) the following milestones for 2018:
- Passenger numbers are expected to reach 90 million, a 10 million increase on the 80 million passenger record set in 2017;
- A new easyJet base in Bordeaux will open in Mar-2018 marking the airline's sixth French base, creating 110 direct jobs, with three A320 aircraft to be based there and more than five new routes to be launched;
- By Jan-2018 half of easyJet's fleet will be A320 aircraft following a programme of upgrades from 150 seat A319 to the larger aircraft, which can seat up to 186, as well as a number of aircraft acquired from Air Berlin coming into operation. By spring, the airline's fleet will surpass 300 aircraft;
- easyJet expects to take delivery of its first A321neo in Jul-2018. Further deliveries in 2018 will bring the number of Neo aircraft in the fleet to 28;
- The airline also expects to link around half of its network to long haul services through its connections product 'Worldwide by easyJet' in 2018;
- easyJet will also continue to work alongside US based start up Wright Electric on their development of the all electric commercial aircraft and is expected to launch the first flight of a hybrid nine seat aircraft within the next 12 months. [more - original PR]