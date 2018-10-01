Become a CAPA Member
easyJet expects to deliver 'strong performance' in Q4FY2018, PBT of up to GBP580m in FY2018

easyJet announced (28-Sep-2018) it will deliver a "strong performance" in the Q4FY2018 with "robust customer demand driving outperformance in both our passenger and ancillary revenue growth, and strong profitability". Full year guidance as follows:

  • Total revenue (including Tegel): GBP5895 million;
  • Total cost (excl fuel and including Tegel): GBP4135 million;
  • Fuel: GBP1185 million;
  • Profit before tax: GBP570 million to GBP580 million;
  • Passengers (excluding Tegel): 84.6 million, +5.4%;
  • Load factor: 93.6%, +1.0ppt. [more - original PR]

