easyJet expands Worldwide by easyJet, plans to sign on Middle East and Asian carriers

easyJet expanded (27-Mar-2018) its 'Worldwide by easyJet' connecting product to seven airports and added new connections from airline partners. Details include:

easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren commented: "We have been delighted with the appetite of partner airports and airlines to expand Worldwide across our network allowing us to access a greater range of passengers flying across Europe.... easyJet will sign up other airlines to Worldwide by easyJet throughout 2018, with talks already far advanced with middle and far eastern carriers amongst others and we also plan to expand to other easyJet airports across Europe".