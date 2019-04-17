Become a CAPA Member
17-Apr-2019

easyJet expands operations at Bristol Airport, to handle 55 millionth pax from airport in 2019

easyJet announced (16-Apr-2019) plans to expand its base at Bristol Airport. Highlights include:

  • 17th based aircraft to be added, with the 186 seat A320 to join seven 156 seat A319s and nine other A320s;
  • Three new routes:
    • Milan Malpensa: Four times weekly, effective 01-Jul-2019;
    • Brindisi: Twice weekly, effective 03-Jul-2019;
    • Biarritz: Twice weekly, effective 02-Jul-2019;
  • Increased Paris Charles de Gaulle frequency;
  • 74 routes in total;
  • 770 services weekly, +10% year-on-year;
  • 55 millionth passenger since easyJet launched operations in Bristol more than 18 years ago to be handled in 2019. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

