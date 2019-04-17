17-Apr-2019 9:32 AM
easyJet expands operations at Bristol Airport, to handle 55 millionth pax from airport in 2019
easyJet announced (16-Apr-2019) plans to expand its base at Bristol Airport. Highlights include:
- 17th based aircraft to be added, with the 186 seat A320 to join seven 156 seat A319s and nine other A320s;
- Three new routes:
- Milan Malpensa: Four times weekly, effective 01-Jul-2019;
- Brindisi: Twice weekly, effective 03-Jul-2019;
- Biarritz: Twice weekly, effective 02-Jul-2019;
- Increased Paris Charles de Gaulle frequency;
- 74 routes in total;
- 770 services weekly, +10% year-on-year;
- 55 millionth passenger since easyJet launched operations in Bristol more than 18 years ago to be handled in 2019. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]