easyJet Europe operational after award of Austrian AOC and licence

easyJet received (20-Jul-2017) an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from Austro Control and an airline operating licence from Austria's Federal Ministry for Transport, Innovation and Technology (bmvit), meaning easyJet Europe is now operational. Details include:

First Austrian registered aircraft operating London Luton-Vienna service;

Thomas Haagensen appointed easyJet Europe MD. Mr Haagensen is currently easyJet country director for Germany and Austria;

and Austria; Remaining EU27 based aircraft to be re-registered by Mar-2019.

easyJet CEO Carolyn McCall said: "Austria's aviation regulator Austro Control was selected as it is the best fit for easyJet. Austro Control has a rigorous approach to safety regulation, contributing to EASA's drive towards shaping future safety regulation with an emphasis on performance based safety regulation". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]