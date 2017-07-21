easyJet Europe appoints MD

easyJet appointed (20-Jul-2017) Thomas Haagensen as easyJet Europe MD. easyJet stated it will transfer registration of its fleet to easyJet Europe by Mar-2018. easyJet CEO Carolyn McCall said: "easyJet Europe has a strong management team in place, led by Thomas Haagensen, who will oversee the transfer of the planes and people to the airline. This will ensure easyJet can continue to operate flights both across Europe and domestically within European countries after the UK has left the EU". [more - original PR]