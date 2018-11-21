easyJet: Economic trends remain favourable across Europe for FY2018

easyJet reported (20-Nov-2018) economic trends remained favourable across Europe for FY2018, ended 30-Sep-2018, with continued GDP growth supporting spending in all its major markets. The total European short haul market grew by 5.6% year-on-year and by 2.8% in easyJet's markets, which is lower than in previous previous due to a rising price of oil and the various issues affecting Monarch Airlines, airberlin, Alitalia, Ryanair and Air France. easyJet also pointed out the GBP fell "significantly in value" against the USD and EUR since the UK referendum vote to leave the EU, leading to an ongoing negative impact on profit. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]