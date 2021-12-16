easyJet COO: Difficult decisions made in 2020 place us in strong position for 2022

easyJet COO Peter Bellew, speaking at CAPA Live December 2021, stated (15-Dec-2021) the COVID-19 pandemic helped to prompt the LCC "to move 43 aircraft from bases and locations where there really wasn't a sufficient monetary return on the aircraft to higher contribution locations across Europe". Mr Bellew noted easyJet closed bases at London Stansted Airport, London Southend Airport and Newcastle International Airport in 2020, adding: "we also took 16 aircraft out of Berlin". He commented: "these were very difficult things to do, it involved difficult discussions with the unions through 2020", continuing: "but, you know, it had to happen, because if we didn't do that, we wouldn't be in the position we're going to be in for 2022, where I think those aircraft now are in places where they've got a very good, strong chance of great success".