easyJet COO: 2021 a year of 'big ancillary change' for the LCC

easyJet COO Peter Bellew, speaking at CAPA Live December 2021, stated (15-Dec-2021) 2021 has been a year of "big ancillary change" for the LCC, as "we were one of the last airlines in the world to monetise trolley bags, particularly in the low cost space". Mr Bellew said "initially we introduced, in Feb-2021, a product with a better seat and a trolley bag attached to it, in a limited enough inventory, alongside bundled fares that had that product in it as well, and that's gone really well for us, it's been very successful". He continued: "We've now split out the product into a new range with a separate trolley bag as its own product, or the premium seat, and again they're selling well, and we've got that live through the app and through the website".