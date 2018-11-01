Become a CAPA Member
1-Nov-2018 8:04 AM

easyJet confirms submission of revised EoI for a 'restructured' Alitalia

easyJet submitted (31-Oct-2018) a revised expression of interest (EoI) for a restructured Alitalia. easyJet said the submission, which is in response to the new Italian Government's ongoing sales process, is consistent with the airline's existing strategy for Italy. The content of the EoI is subject to confidentiality and there is no certainty at this stage that any transaction will proceed. [more - original PR]

