easyJet completes sale and leaseback of 23 aircraft

easyJet completed (14-Aug-2020) a sale and leaseback programme for 23 aircraft, generating proceeds of GBP608 million, at the upper end of the anticipated proceeds range of GBP500 million to GBP650 million. The final transaction of the programme was executed with Jin Shan 37 Ireland, a wholly owned subsidiary of BOCOMM Leasing, for five A321neo aircraft, generating aggregate cash sales proceeds of USD266 million. The proceeds of the sale will be used to maximise liquidity and further strengthen easyJet's financial position. The net book value of the aircraft, which vary in age from five to nine months of age, was approximately GBP167 million as of 31-Mar-2020. The aircraft will be leased back until each of the aircraft reach 10 years of age. Following the conclusion of the sale and leaseback programme, easyJet has raised more than GBP2.4 billion since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. [more - original PR]