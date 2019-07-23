easyJet check in staff at Stansted suspend strike, to vote on new pay package offered by Stobart

Unite the union suspended (22-Jul-2019) a planned 24 hour strike by easyJet check in staff at London Stansted Airport, due to take place on 25-Jul-2019. Unite regional officer Mark Barter commented: "We had positive talks with the company today, under the auspices of the conciliation service Acas, and the outcome was that an improved pay offer has been put on the table... This offer will not be revealed until our members have considered and voted on it". Unite represents 43 passenger service agents employed by Stobart Aviation, which holds the easyJet contract at London Stansted. [more - original PR]