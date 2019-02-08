easyJet chairman: Brexit preparation plans include two new operating airlines

easyJet chairman John Barton issued (07-Feb-2019) the following update on the airline's Brexit preparations:

New operating airlines in Austria and the UK with separate air operator's certificates. The carrier is 'ring fencing' these operations so there is no reliance on existing EU traffic rights;

and the with separate air operator's certificates. The carrier is 'ring fencing' these operations so there is no reliance on existing traffic rights; Transferring more than 1000 pilots, reissuing 3300 cabin crew licences and reregistering 133 aircraft from the UK to Austria;

Plans to create a second spare parts hub in the EU to limit exposure to any logistical supply chain risks between the EU and the UK.

Mr Barton added: "We remain confident that this will be the case in a 'no deal' Brexit situation, following the draft proposals from the European Commission, and given the UK's stated intention not to put in place any restriction on flights to the UK from the EU". [more - original PR]