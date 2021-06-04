easyJet CEO: UK Govt 'has torn up its own rule book and ignored the science'

easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren stated (04-Jun-2021) the UK Government's decision to move Portugal to its 'amber list' is a "huge blow to those who are currently in Portugal and those who have booked" to travel to Portugal. Mr Lundgren stated: "When this framework was put together, consumers were promised a waiting list to allow them to plan", adding the UK Government has "has torn up its own rule book and ignored the science". Mr Lundgren noted the reopening of UK's borders to Europe "would have a negligible impact on hospitalisation rates in the UK". [more - original PR]