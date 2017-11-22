Loading
easyJet CEO: Carrier's model is 'resilient and sustainable', 'huge momentum' for profitability

easyJet CEO Carolyn McCall commented (21-Nov-2017) on the carrier's financial results for the year ended 30-Sep-2017, stating: "easyJet delivered a robust performance during a difficult year for the aviation industry, flying a record 80 million passengers at our highest ever annual load factor of 92.6% whilst growing capacity by 8.5% and revenues by over 8.1% to more than GBP5 billion". Dame Carolyn added: "easyJet's model is resilient and sustainable and we now have a huge amount of positive momentum which will enable the airline to continue to grow profitably". As previously reported by CAPA, Dame Carolyn will leave easyJet in Dec-2017. [more - original PR]

