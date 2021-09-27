easyJet breaks ground at Berlin Brandenburg Airport for new hangar

Berlin Brandenburg Airport stated (24-Sep-2021) easyJet broke ground and commenced construction for the first easyJet maintenance hangar at the airport. In the coming year, the first easyJet maintenance hangar outside Great Britain is to be built on the construction site in the new maintenance area of the airport, to the southwest of Terminal 1. The 19,600sqm hangar should offer enough space to enable work to be carried out on four aircraft up to the size of A321neo at the same time. [more - original PR]