easyJet experienced (23-Feb-2021) a 337% increase in aeronautical bookings from the UK, while easyJet holidays experienced a 630% increase, following the indication by the UK Government that it intends to reopen international travel. Leisure trips to Malaga, Alicante, Palma, Faro and Crete among the top destinations and Aug-2021 proves to be the most popular time for travel. [more - original PR]