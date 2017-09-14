easyJet launches 'Worldwide by easyJet' for long haul connecting services

easyJet launched (12-Sep-2017) 'Worldwide by easyJet', allowing passengers to book long haul connecting services with partner carriers via GatwickConnects technology. Details include:

easyJet CCO Peter Duffy commented: "The way we have designed Worldwide by easyJet means that we can profitably access a major new pool of customers without undermining easyJet's operating model and punctuality". Mr Duffy added up to 200,000 easyJet passengers p/a already self connect through Gatwick and the new product allows partner carriers to access easyJet's existing 360 million passenger base.