easyJet launches 'Worldwide by easyJet' for long haul connecting services

easyJet launched (12-Sep-2017) 'Worldwide by easyJet', allowing passengers to book long haul connecting services with partner carriers via GatwickConnects technology. Details include:
- New booking tool opens 70 million passenger market segment for easyJet;
- Launch partners: WestJet, Norwegian and London Gatwick Airport;
- Planned further connections at Milan Malpensa, Geneva, Amsterdam, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Barcelona airports;
- Product allows passengers to connect with other easyJet services;
- Website to also offer standalone tickets on behalf of partner carriers including Loganair;
- First global, long haul connections offered by a European LCC.
easyJet CCO Peter Duffy commented: "The way we have designed Worldwide by easyJet means that we can profitably access a major new pool of customers without undermining easyJet's operating model and punctuality". Mr Duffy added up to 200,000 easyJet passengers p/a already self connect through Gatwick and the new product allows partner carriers to access easyJet's existing 360 million passenger base. [more - original PR]