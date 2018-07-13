easyJet announces largest ever expansion at Manchester Airport with five additional based aircraft

easyJet announced (12-Jul-2018) plans to expand operations at Manchester Airport from winter 2018/2019. Details include:

Five new based aircraft to 17 aircraft in total. New aircraft include A320neos, enabling a 15% reduction in fuel burn, 15% reduction in CO2 emissions and 50% noise footprint reduction;

Five new destinations including Innsbruck, Lanzarote, Faro, Barcelona and Bordeaux;

40% growth in passengers forecast;

Creation of more than 175 direct jobs and supporting up to 1500 jobs indirectly.

Manchester Airport CEO Andrew Cowan commented: "Their growth will also create hundreds of jobs, which along with the GBP1 billion investment we are making in the transformation of the airport, demonstrates the various ways in which the region benefits from having a thriving international gateway".