easyJet appointed (10-Nov-2017) Johan Lundgren as director and CEO, effective 01-Dec-2017. Mr Lundgren previously served as TUI Group deputy CEO and CEO mainstream markets. Mr Lundgren replaces Carolyn McCall, who will step down as CEO on 30-Nov-2017. She will remain with the airline until 31-Dec-2017 to assist with the transition. [more - original PR]