easyJet to launch sixth French base at Bordeaux Airport in spring 2018

easyJet announced (23-Oct-2017) plans to launch its sixth base in France at Bordeaux Airport in spring 2018. Details include:

Three Airbus A320 based aircraft;

A320 based aircraft; Creating up to 110 direct jobs with local contracts;

Routes to be "mixture of business and leisure";

2.2 million seats to be available from Bordeaux;

Total capacity in France to increase to 22 million seats.

easyJet CEO Carolyn McCall commented: "France continues to be a central part of the easyJet strategy and it is the largest market in terms of bases outside of the UK... easyJet has been operating to and from Bordeaux for more than a decade. The local market's maturity, along with customer loyalty and demand, together with the airport's investment strategy are the main reasons for our decision to open a base in Bordeaux". [more - original PR]