Loading
12-Dec-2017 8:28 AM

easyJet mobile app accounts for 27% of e-commerce bookings, more than 600,000 uses daily

easyJet reported (11-Dec-2017) the following mobile app highlights:

  • More than 23 million downloads since launch in 2011;
  • More than 600,000 uses daily;
  • 24% of passengers use mobile boarding passes, +9.5% from FY2016;
  • 27% of total e-commerce bookings made via mobile platforms, +5.4% year-on-year;
  • App developed in partnership with Travelport Digital;
  • App also includes Apple Pay (currently used in 10% of all app bookings), FlightRadar24, passport scanning, credit card scanning, touch ID fingerprint technology and airport gate guides. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More