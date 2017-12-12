easyJet mobile app accounts for 27% of e-commerce bookings, more than 600,000 uses daily

easyJet reported (11-Dec-2017) the following mobile app highlights:
- More than 23 million downloads since launch in 2011;
- More than 600,000 uses daily;
- 24% of passengers use mobile boarding passes, +9.5% from FY2016;
- 27% of total e-commerce bookings made via mobile platforms, +5.4% year-on-year;
- App developed in partnership with Travelport Digital;
- App also includes Apple Pay (currently used in 10% of all app bookings), FlightRadar24, passport scanning, credit card scanning, touch ID fingerprint technology and airport gate guides. [more - original PR]