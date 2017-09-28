Loading
easyJet and Wright Electric launch electric aircraft development partnership

easyJet launched (27-Sep-2017) a strategy to progressively decarbonise and reduce noise from aviation operations. Details include:

  • Collaboration with US based Wright Electric to support the goal for short haul services to be operated by all-electric aircraft;
  • Introduction of new A320neo aircraft to deliver up to 15% saving in fuel burn and CO2 emissions, and a 50% reduced noise footprint;
  • Introduction of new electric, towbarless aircraft tugs;
  • Partnership with Safran to trial e-taxi hydrogen fuel cell technology. [more - original PR]

