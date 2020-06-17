easyJet and Airbus finalise deferrals for 32 aircraft

easyJet and Airbus finalised (16-Jun-2020) delivery dates for aircraft deferred as a direct response to the coronavirus. 32 aircraft with original delivery dates between Jun-2020 and Dec-2021 were deferred. As eight aircraft were deferred from FY2020 to FY2022, the net number of deferrals from FY2021 and FY2022 was 24 aircraft. The 24 aircraft were originally deferred beyond Dec-2022 and it was agreed these will be delivered from FY2025 to FY2027. All aircraft purchased by easyJet under the terms of the original 2013 agreement are subject to a "very substantial" discount from the list price, which remains unchanged. easyJet also secured for nil consideration an extension to the deadlines for the exercise of existing deferral and purchase rights. easyJet now has the flexibility until Dec-2020 to defer two aircraft and the option to not take up to seven aircraft currently scheduled for delivery between FY2022 and FY2026. The LCC also secured additional flexibility regarding its existing purchase options of 13 aircraft by agreeing an extension to the deadline for the exercise of such options from Nov-2020 to Nov-2021, in respect of seven aircraft, and to Nov-2022 in respect of six aircraft. These changes complement the carrier's pre-existing deferral rights. [more - original PR]