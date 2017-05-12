easyJet achieves carbon emissions reduction target

easyJet reported (11-May-2017) its carbon emissions, for each kilometre travelled by passengers, dropped below 80 grams for the first time. Details include:

easyJet commenced emissions reporting in 2000: 116.2 grams in 2000; 79.98 grams reported in May-2017; 31% decrease in emissions since reporting commenced;

Target of 77 grams by 2020.

easyJet attributed improved efficiencies to improved fuel management and usage, lighter Recaro seats across its fleet, Panasonic Toughpads replacing laptops and printed navigational charts, and Airbus aircraft equipped with sharklet wing tips delivering a 4% saving in CO2 emissions. [more - original PR]