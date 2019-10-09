easyJet 2019 profit guidance boosted by disruptions at British Airways and Ryanair

easyJet issued (08-Oct-2019) profit guidance of up to to GBP430 million for the full year 2019. easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren stated: "As a result of our self help initiatives and the increased demand due to disruption at British Airways and Ryanair, we anticipate achieving headline profit before tax for the full year 2019 of between GBP420 million and GBP430 million, in the upper half of our previous guidance range... We have continued to invest in operational resilience, with the programme successfully reducing the impact of disruption on our operations". [more - original PR]