EastMerchant closes three aircraft sale & leaseback deal between Singapore Airlines and Crianza

EastMerchant announced (06-May-2021) the closure of a sale and lease back agreement, covering of two Boeing 787-10s and one A350-900, conducted between Singapore Airlines and Crianza Aviation, a South Korean aircraft lessor. The transaction features a novel, multi-layered financing structure. Senior financing for the A350-900 is being supported by KfW IPEX-Bank and Balthazar. The two 787-10s are financed by AFIC, Natixis Singapore and Apple Bank, complemented by Korean mezzanine debt raised by Cerritos Holdings as well as equity from South Korean investors together with Crianza. EastMerchant stated the transaction "signals the reopening of the Korean market for mezzanine and equity financings of aircraft after an 18 month hiatus and in this regard represents an important milestone for Crianza Aviation, its Korean shareholders and the Korean market in general". [more - original PR]