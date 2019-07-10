Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Jul-2019 12:35 PM

Eastern Air Logistics releases USD350m IPO prospectus

Eastern Air Logistics Co Ltd released (05-Jul-2019) its IPO prospectus, with plans to raise more than CNY2.4 billion (USD348.6 million) by issuing not more than 158.8 million A shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The IPO is the final step in the logistics company's two year restructuring plan to diversify its ownership. China International Capital Corporation is acting as an advisor for the listing. Proceeds from the offering will be used to invest in logistics facilities, network improvements, equipment purchases and technology upgrades. China Eastern Air Holding Company indirectly holds a 45% stake in Eastern Air Logistics through its wholly owned subsidiary China Eastern Airlines Investment Holding Co. [more - original PR - Chinese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More