Eastar Jet chief executive officer/president Jong Gu Choi, speaking at the CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit, said (24-Jun-2019) the carrier plans to launch an IPO in 2020. Mr Choi noted that the airline has been profitable for the past five years and the IPO is part of a wider medium term growth plan that includes fleet and network enhancements and further investment in major organisational and training infrastructure.