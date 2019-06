Eastar Jet chief executive officer/president Jong Gu Choi, speaking at the CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit, said (24-Jun-2019) the carrier plans to introduce new medium haul routes as it expands its fleet. Eastar Jet plans to grow its fleet from 23 aircraft in 2019 to 60 by 2025 and expand its route network to 48 destinations over the same period.