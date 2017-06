9 Air director marketing & sales airline network Jianming Qiu and AirAsia Group president China & North Asia Kathleen Tan, speaking at CAPA LCCs in North Asia, agreed (13-Jun-2017) high levels of government regulation are the main restriction faced by low cost carriers in China. Eastar Jet CEO Jong-gu Choi added CAAC has a big influence in the aviation market and most decisions are determined by CAAC.