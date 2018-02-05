Sapporo Chitose Airport reports highest pax since 2006 with 22.7m pax in 2017

Sapporo Chitose Airport reported (31-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 1.8 million, +11.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.5 million, +9.5%;
- International: 359,100, +21.5%;
- Cargo: 19,640 tonnes, +6.4%;
- Domestic: 17,847 tonnes, +2.9%;
- International: 1793 tonnes, +62.0%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 22.7 million, +6.6%;
- Domestic: 19.4 million, +3.7%;
- International: 3.3 million, +27.5%;
- Cargo: 191,746 tonnes, -8.0%;
- Domestic: 178,903 tonnes, -9.9%;
- International: 12,843 tonnes, +28.2%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, this is the highest level of passenger traffic for the airport since 2006. [more - original PR - Japanese]