East African Business Council: 'Extraordinary measures' required to support airfreight

East African Business Council (EABC), in a position paper, stated (14-Apr-2020) the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on air cargo operations "requires extraordinary measures". EABC stated the situation demands greater cooperation between East African airlines and the international aviation community. The council reported the following impacts of the crisis and made the following recommendations to the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State Summit:

Impacts: EAC partner state airlines are still in the process of adapting to the crisis and many of their aircraft remain under utilised; Demand for air cargo imports remains low due to disruptions in global supply chains. However, there is sustained growth in demand for fresh produce exports, which is expected to continue until summer 2020; The cost of airfreight, particularly in East Africa, has escalated "drastically", making the region's exports uncompetitive;

Short term recommendations: Facilitate the use of passenger aircraft for cargo only operations; Adopt and implement IATA operational guidelines for ground handling during the COVID-19 crisis; Temporarily grant the fifth to ninth freedoms of the air under the Yamoussoukro Decision to increase capacity, improve efficiency and reduce costs; Promote the consolidation of airfreight, cooperation between EAC airlines and flexibility in scheduling; Encourage coordination and an equitable share of freight for EAC airlines; Waive landing fees, excise duty on aviation fuel, navigation fees, landing, fees and parking fees; Waive all import duties and VAT for airfreight; Provide subsidies for the aviation industry in the form of direct financial support, loan guarantees, corporate bonds and tax relief;

Recommendations for after the COVID-19 crisis: Fully adopt and implement draft regulations on the liberalisation of air transport and expand freedoms of the air rights the fourth freedom; Harmonise landing fees and excise duty on aviation fuel, navigation, landing, parking and other related fees across the EAC; Improve air transport logistics, infrastructure, security and interconnectivity. [more - original PR]

