EASA to allow airlines to reduce extra fuel load

EASA published (25-Mar-2022) a decision which proposes that air operators be allowed to reduce the amount of fuel carried during operations, thereby reducing CO2 emissions. The decision will enter force on 30-Oct-2022. Details include:

EASA stated the amount of additional fuel required can be optimised, while continuing to ensure high safety levels, due to improved risk assessment, calculations based on better data and better decision making;

The precise reductions that would be permissible for individual operations will vary according to routing and aircraft used;

The regulatory package is aligned with guidance from ICAO and the principles will also apply for aircraft powered fully or partially by alternative energy sources, such as electric aircraft.

EASA stated the regulatory package will have the following benefits:

Maximum fuel reduction of approximately one million tonnes p/a for EU operators, based on operations in 2015; Potential estimated annual saving of three million tonnes of CO2 p/a, with estimated savings of 0.29kg per minute on a short haul flight and 2.31kg per minute on a long haul flight. This potential saving would represent approximately 1% of European flight emissions.



EASA flight standards director Jesper Rasmussen stated: "There is no reason to lift up more fuel reserve into the sky than necessary... this can be done without compromising safety - the reduction is possible thanks to better assessment methods and better data which allow airlines to carry out a more precise risk assessment". [more - original PR]