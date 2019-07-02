Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Jul-2019 6:18 PM

EASA publishes final special condition for VTOL operation and air mobility

EASA published (02-Jul-2019) its final special condition which provides the framework for manufacturers to develop hybrid and electrical vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. Two certification categories were introduced in this special condition namely 'Basic' and 'Enhanced' and are linked to the intended type of operations. EASA executive director Patrick Ky, stated: "The establishment of a common set of conditions for the certification of these new concepts of vehicles will enable a fair competition on the European market as well as clarity for future manufacturers and their investors". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More