EASA publishes EU wide drones regulation to come into effect in Jun-2020

EASA published (11-Jun-2019) two regulation documents regarding common European rules on drones operation within the EU. The aim of 'Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/945' and 'Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/947' is to ensure drone operations are conducted in a safe and secure manner as well as protecting the privacy of EU citizens. Highlights from the regulation documents include:

Drone operations are permitted to operate across borders after receiving authorisation in the state of registration;

New drones will be required to be individually identifiable to allow authorities to trace a particular drone if necessary;

Certain drone operations will require previous authorisation, certified drones and operators, as well as minimum remote pilot training requirements;

The new rules will replace existing national rules in EU member states;

EU regulation will enter into force in the next 20 days however will be applicable from Jun-2020 to give member states and operators time implement them.

EASA executive director Partick Ky stated: "Europe will be the first region in the world to have a comprehensive set of rules ensuring safe, secure and sustainable operations of drones both, for commercial and leisure activities". [more - original PR]