Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Jun-2019 9:30 AM

EASA publishes EU wide drones regulation to come into effect in Jun-2020

EASA published (11-Jun-2019) two regulation documents regarding common European rules on drones operation within the EU. The aim of 'Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/945' and 'Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/947' is to ensure drone operations are conducted in a safe and secure manner as well as protecting the privacy of EU citizens. Highlights from the regulation documents include: 

  • Drone operations are permitted to operate across borders after receiving authorisation in the state of registration;
  • New drones will be required to be individually identifiable to allow authorities to trace a particular drone if necessary;
  • Certain drone operations will require previous authorisation, certified drones and operators, as well as minimum remote pilot training requirements;
  • The new rules will replace existing national rules in EU member states;
  • EU regulation will enter into force in the next 20 days however will be applicable from Jun-2020 to give member states and operators time implement them.

EASA executive director Partick Ky stated: "Europe will be the first region in the world to have a comprehensive set of rules ensuring safe, secure and sustainable operations of drones both, for commercial and leisure activities". [more - original PR

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More