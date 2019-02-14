14-Feb-2019 9:34 AM
EASA flight test experts complete first set of MC-21 certification flights
United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) announced (13-Feb-2019) EASA flight test experts completed the first set of EU certification flights for the Irkut MC-21-300 aircraft. The behaviour of the aircraft was evaluated in various modes, including high angles of attack and stalling. Flights ranging from 2.5 hours to four hours were performed at altitudes from 3km to 10km. Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov stated (13-Feb-2019) European certification of Irkut MC-21-300 aircraft will provide access to the international market. [more - original PR - English/Russian] [more - original PR - Russian]