EASA declares Boeing 737 MAX safe to return to service in Europe

EASA granted (27-Jan-2021) final approval for the return to service of the Boeing 737 MAX. The European safety regulator has also mandated a package of software upgrades, electrical working rework, maintenance checks, operations manual updates and crew training to ensure the aircraft and fly safely in Europe. An Airworthiness Directive (AD) has been published detailing the aircraft and operational suitability changes, including crew training requirements. These must be carried out before each individual aircraft returns to service. In conjunction with the AD, EASA also issued a Safety Directive requiring non-European airlines which are holders of EASA third country operator (TCO) authorisation to implement equivalent requirements, including aircrew training. This will allow for the return to service of the 737 MAX when the aircraft concerned are operated under an EASA TCO authorisation into, within or out of the territory of the EASA member states. EASA set four conditions for the return to service of the aircraft after the initial grounding in Mar-2019:

The two accidents (JT610 and ET302) are deemed sufficiently understood;

Design changes proposed by Boeing to address the issues highlighted by the accidents are EASA approved and their embodiment is mandated;

An independent extended design review has been completed by EASA;

Boeing 737 MAX flight crews have been adequately trained.

EASA has also agreed with Boeing that the manufacturer will work to even further increase the resilience of the aircraft systems to Angle of Attack sensor failures so as to further enhance the safety of the aircraft. Boeing will also conduct a complementary 'Human Factor' assessment of its crew alerting system within the next 12 months, with the aim of identifying the need for longer term improvements. [more - original PR]