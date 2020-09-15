EASA completes its Boeing 737 MAX test flights

EASA completed (14-Sep-2020) its test flights of the Boeing 737 MAX. Testing took place in Vancouver due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. As the next step in its evaluation of the aircraft for return to service, EASA is analysing the data and other information gathered during the flights in preparation for the Joint Operations Evaluation Board. EASA has been working in close cooperation with the US FAA and Boeing to return the 737 MAX to service as soon as possible, but only once it is convinced it is safe. [more - original PR]