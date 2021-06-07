EASA: Belarus airspace ban designed to reduce potential risk to passengers and crew

EASA issued (04-Jun-2021) a formal comment on its decision to issue Safety Directive (SD) 2021-02 on 02-Jun-2021, which calls on national competent authorities in EASA member states to instruct aircraft operators domiciled in their territories that conducting operations in Belarus airspace (FIR Minsk) is no longer allowed, unless required for safe operations in unforeseen circumstances. EASA stated the SD was issued after consultation with EASA member states and the European Commission and the safety objective of the SD is to reduce the potential risk to passengers and crews that could arise from operations in this airspace. EASA acknowledged that "regrettably" the SD "brings additional cost and work for the airlines, many of which are represented by IATA". [more - original PR]