EASA and CAAC hold first meeting following new bilateral aviation safety agreement
EASA reported (04-Sep-2020) the EU-China Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement (BASA) went into effect. The agreement will simplify the process of gaining product approvals from EASA and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), while also ensuring high safety and environment standards will continue to be met. The agreement is the result of several years of successful efforts by experts from the European Commission, EASA and the CAAC. The entry into force of the BASA was marked by EASA and CAAC holding the first joint Certification Oversight Board. During the meeting, the parties adopted the technical implementation procedures (TIP) which will support the BASA and its annex on airworthiness. These describe in detail how EASA and CAAC will conduct the validation and reciprocal acceptance of civil aeronautical product approvals. [more - original PR]